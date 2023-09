A Hartshorn woman was hurt Sunday morning when her vehicle traveled off a road north of Houston and overturned.

Cpl. Travis Brown said a southbound 2012 Hyundai Tucson driven by Ruth A. Lebron, 43, ran off the left side of Haney Drive about four miles north of Houston and overturned.

Lebron, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department also responded.