A Houston man was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning north of Centerville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Columbus C. Sumpter, 95, was driving his 2012 Ford Taurus northbound on Highway 21 two miles north of Centerville when he traveled into the path of a 2000 Ford F-250 driven by Lowell D. Tune, 27, traveling southbound, the patrol said.

Columbus, and passenger Eula M. Sumpter, 86, were seriously injured and transported by air ambulance to Barnes Jewish in St. Louis.

Tune’s vehicle suffered extensive damage, Sumpter’s was totaled. Everyone involved was wearing a safety device.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. C. C. McCoy.