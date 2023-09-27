A Mountain View woman was involved in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning north of Greer, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Evelyn L. Dickinson, 81, was driving her 2006 Pontiac Vibe northbound on Highway 19 six miles north of Greer when she traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, patrol said.

She suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Mountain View.

She was wearing a safety device. The vehicle was totaled.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. T. M. Broyles. Assisting was Tpr. A. K. Falterman.