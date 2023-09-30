Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Lebanon man was killed Friday afternoon in a fatality in Wright County.

Tpr. Nathan Poynter said a westbound 2004 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Jon K. Donigan, 38, ran off Highway HH five miles east of Hartville, overturned, struck a fence and ejected the driver. Next of kin has been notified.

Donigan was not wearing a seatbelt. It is the 26th fatality of the year for Troop G; compared to 18 at the same time a year ago. Five other troopers assisted at the scene.