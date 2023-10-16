Missouri’s black bear hunting season begins today, Oct. 16.

The hunting can be done south of the Missouri River in three Black Bear Management Zones. A permit through a random drawing is required. Hunters must hunt in the zone specified on their permit.

The season continues through Oct. 25, or until the limit has been reached. Hunters are required to call 800-668-4045 prior to hunting each day to find out if the limit has been met.

Missouri has an estimated 800 black bears, found south of the Missouri River, and primarily south of Interstate 44. The population is growing roughly 9% each year.

