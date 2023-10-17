This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A college fair is Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Hiett Gymnasium at the Houston High School campus.

Representatives from regional colleges, technical schools, military and other institutions will attend.

Tara Volk, high school guidance counselor, said parents and community members are invited to accompany students.

Here is the schedule:

•1:30 to 2 p.m., area schools.

•2:05 to 2:25 p.m., HHS freshmen and sophomores.

•2:30 to 3 p.m., HHS juniors and seniors.

For more information, email tvolk@houston.k12.mo.us