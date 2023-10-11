U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, issued the following statement Wednesday reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself against the barbaric war launched by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists:

“The images coming from Israel are absolutely heartbreaking. Mothers killed protecting their children. Children murdered at a music festival. Men, women and children shot in cold blood in the streets. This is not the work of any legitimate political movement. This is a terror campaign, pure and simple.

“We now know that at least 14 Americans are among the hundreds who have been murdered in Israel. One of them was Deborah Matias, who was born in Boone County, Mo. She and her husband, Shlomi, were shot protecting their 16-year-old son. That is barbaric, plain and simple.

“This is not the time for appeasement, for de-escalation, or for Israel to stand down. Israel has every right to fully dismantle the Hamas infrastructure supporting those who believe it is acceptable to massacre innocent civilians.

“Here at home, we need our political leaders from both parties speaking out strongly in opposition to those who support Hamas’ actions. Whether it’s a rally in Times Square or a statement by student organizations at Harvard, these actions are antisemitic and morally reprehensible.

“Hamas’ terrorism should serve as a wakeup call to the too many Americans who have grown complacent about supporting Israel, one of our best and most important allies. We share a bond that runs deeper than political ties, and we must do all we can to support our friend in this time of need.”