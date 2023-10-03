The Texas County Health Department has announced a contract continuance to provide WIC services for federal fiscal year 2024 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their fifth birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility. The primary services provided are healthy, supplemental food, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and support, health screening and referrals to health care.

To be eligible for WIC, applicants must have an income of less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level and be at nutritional risk. Migrant families are also eligible.

WIC supplemental food packages are specially chosen to provide foods high in protein, iron, calcium and vitamins A and C. Eligible women and children receive fortified milk and cheese, eggs, whole grain bread products, hot or cold cereals, 100% fruit juices and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables. The WIC program recommends breastfeeding, provides breastfeeding support, baby foods and infant cereal. For women who cannot or choose not to breastfeed, infants may receive supplemental, iron fortified formula. WIC participants obtain their foods by using their eWIC cards for specific items at participating local grocery stores and pharmacies.

Studies confirm that pregnant women who enroll in WIC during the early months of pregnancy have fewer low birth weight babies, experience fewer infant deaths, see the doctor earlier in pregnancy and eat healthier.

WIC is administered in Texas County by the Texas County Health Department in Houston. Persons interested in applying or who are in need of more information should call 417-967-4269.

WIC clinics are offered at:

•Texas County Health Department main office, 950 N. U.S. 63, Houston, Mo., 65483; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month, first and third Tuesday of the month, third and fourth Thursday of the month and first and fourth Friday of the month. Other appointments and walk-ins may be taken when staff are available (call for an appointment).

•Cabool Satellite Clinic, 904 Zimmerman Ave., Cabool, Mo., 65689; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first and fourth Wednesday of each month.

•Licking Satellite Clinic, 120 Old Salem Road, Licking, Mo., 65542; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each Month.

•Plato Satellite Clinic, 10645 Plato Drive, Plato, Mo., 65552; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.