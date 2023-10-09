A Mountain Grove man and woman were involved in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning south of Rensselaer, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Andrew L. Debord, 64, was driving his 2010 GMC Acadia northbound on Route H one and a half miles south of Rensselaer when he traveled off the right side of the road, stuck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.

Debord and passenger Iva A. Johnston Debord, 62, were transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor and moderate injuries respectively.

The vehicle was totaled. The driver and passenger were wearing safety devices.

Investigating the accident was Msgt. McGivney. Assisting was the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance.