The Houston Herald will once again accept letters to Santa that will appear in the annual holiday section of the newspaper next month.

Children who would like to have direct communication to Santa are invited to write to: Santa’s Workshop, %Houston Herald, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483. They also can drop it off at the Houston Herald’s office at 113 N. Grand Ave. in downtown Houston.