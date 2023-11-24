A Texas man was involved in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon north of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Kyle P. Smith, 33, was driving his 2020 Dodge 1500 northbound on Highway 17 six miles north of Summersville when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and struck a fence, patrol said.

Smith was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with moderate injuries.

Smith was not wearing a safety device. His vehicle suffered moderate damage.

Investigating the accident was Cpl. M. Barron.