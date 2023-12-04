A Salem woman was involved in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon north of Raymondville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Lydia M. Beyer, 28, was driving her 2006 GMC pickup northbound on Highway 137 two and a half miles north of Raymondville when she traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, patrol said.

Beyer was taken with serious injuries to the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston by ambulance.

Beyer was not wearing a safety device. The vehicle was totaled.

Investigating the accident was Msgt. Dale B. Pounds.