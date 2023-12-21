A man from St. Louis faces five felony charges and a misdemeanor following an arrest Wednesday in Texas County.



On Dec. 20, 2023, Texas County deputies were dispatched to County Line Road

in the Dunn area for a trespass complaint, said Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey.

While responding to the area deputies observed a Dodge truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted on MM Highway with the Dodge. A records check on the driver Justin Polson revealed he had a revoked drivers license.



Further investigation revealed that property the deputies observed in the truck was stolen from two residences on County Line Road. A search of the truck also led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine. Polson was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail.



Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Justin E. Polson, 37, of Des Moines,

Iowa with burglary, possession of controlled substances, stealing, driving while

revoked/suspended and trespass first-degree. Polson was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $5,000 cash only bond.



The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in

support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.