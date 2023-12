A Kirbyville woman received moderate injuries Sunday afternoon when her vehicle went out of control on wet U.S. 60, ran off the right side of the road and overturned, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Britney N. Pitts, 36, was the driver of the 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude. She was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle received extensive damage in the accident east of Mansfield.