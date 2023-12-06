A Willow Springs man was seriously injured in a tractor accident Tuesday afternoon west of Willow Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Justin L. Newman, 35, was driving his 1963 Farmall 806 westbound on County Road 5800 four miles west of Willow Springs when he ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and was ejected from the vehicle, patrol said.

Newman was taken with serious injuries to the Cox South Hospital in Springfield by Air Evac.

The vehicle was totaled.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. Joshua M. Kenyon. Assisting were Cpl. D. E. Rogers and the Willow Springs Fire Department.