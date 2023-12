A Wright County accident seriously injured a driver late Monday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. TravisĀ Sullivan said an eastbound 2005 Honda Pilot driven by Floyd R. Woodruff, 46, of Grovespring, traveled off the right side of Highway H, struck some rocks and overturned.

Woodruff, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.

The vehicle was totaled.