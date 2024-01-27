This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported a bald eagle was found shot and killed Jan. 18 south of Salem.

The eagle was found in a pasture on the south side of Highway K, just west of Highway Z and Dent County Road 6180 at around 11 a.m.

A neighbor said he heard a gunshot earlier that morning, the conservation department reported.

Persons who have information that could lead to an arrest, should call Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111. Bald eagles are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.