This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

After hearing about the biggest change to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in 40 years, Missouri’s higher education institutions are joining to explain it.

A free, online webinar will provide students and families with an overview of the new, simplified FAFSA as well as tips, deadlines and reminders for maximizing financial aid for the 2024-2025 academic year, it was announced.

Organizers built a coalition of financial aid professionals from public and private universities and community colleges across Missouri united under two common goals: Help more Missourians go to college and maximize the amount of financial aid they are eligible for.

The registration link can be found at https://bit.ly/3NOFH7E

A new federal law, the FAFSA Simplification Act, was created to simplify and streamline the application process, reduce barriers and increase access to financial aid by more accurately determining eligibility for federal aid, officials said.

The biggest change is reducing the application length from more than 100 questions to as few as 18 for some applicants.

From Jan. 8-11, MU’s Office of Student Financial Aid will be partnering with Missouri Association of Student Financial Aid Personnel (MASFAP) to host a statewide “FAFSA Week of Action.” Each night from 5:30 to 8:30, financial aid officers from universities across Missouri will be available via zoom to help students and families with specific FAFSA-related questions.