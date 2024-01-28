A Mountain Grove woman escaped injury early Sunday morning in a crash at Fordland, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. A.M. James said an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Ryan P. O’Bryan, 39, of Chinquapin, N.C., lost control on icy U.S. 60, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a pedestrian in the median at 5 a.m. and collided with an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Kinley B. Collins, 23, of Mountain Grove.

The pedestrian, Kent W. Boydstun II, 38, of Springfield, has serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cox South.

Both vehicles had extensive damage, and both drivers were wearing seat belts, James said.