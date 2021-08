Shell Oil Company and the Corner Express gas stations in Houston and Licking are collaborating in a promotion to benefit a local children’s charity.

Through Sept. 30, pump No. 1 at each location will be designated as the “Giving Pump,” and a portion of all gas sales from the pumps will be donated to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates of South-Central Missouri).

“Please look for this pump for the next two months and let’s help the kids,” said Corner Express owner Brad Rees.