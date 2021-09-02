This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Walmart is launching a register campaign to support the American Red Cross at all Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the U.S. between Sept 2-8.

The company will match dollar-for-dollar customer donations up to $5 million through the close of business Wednesday, Sept. 8. Customers and members will have the opportunity to donate any amount, or round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar with the change going to the American Red Cross to support communities impacted by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021.

The register campaign is in addition to the $5 million commitment for response efforts to Hurricane Ida announced Aug. 30, for a total of up to $10 million from Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Sam’s Club to help with disaster relief and response.