The Miss Texas County pageant held the little girls showcase on Saturday, Oct. 23, in the afternoon at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston. These young ladies participated in various phases of competition.

WINNERS NAMED

Tiny: First runner-up Kayzlynn Beasley and People’s Choice Winner; Southern Missouri – Gracelyn Gilliland and Photogenic Texas County – Amelia Welch.

Little Texas County – Lucy Carter.

Petite – First runner up Reagan Douglas, Southern Missouri – Rylen Atterberry, Texas County – Melody Hopp and Photogenic.

Preteen- Southern Missouri- Arianna Sudheimer and Texas County- Haley Crowe.