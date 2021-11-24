The City of Houston will begin enforcing an ordinance that limits parking to two hours in parking spots on Grand Avenue.

Signs went up Wednesday in downtown Houston. Additionally, more designated spots for the disabled also were put in place.

The city’s move comes after a Sept. 20 appearance of a downtown merchant, representing other owners, too, who complained about the need for more parking on Grand Avenue for customers. Part of the issue stems from tenants of Piney Inn who park in front of the apartment complex, the council was told.

City Administrator Scott Avery said when the city reviewed the situation it found three vehicles that sat in the same spot for more than 10 days.