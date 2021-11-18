Larry Eugene Hess, age 90, of Bellevue, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill.

He was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Monte Vista, Colo., to Ralph David and Hazel Ada (Schmittel) Hess. They preceded him in death.

He is survived by Mavis Patricia (McKinney) Hess, his beloved wife of 69 years. They were married on June 7, 1952, in Cabool, Mo. He is also survived by three children, Deborah (Jerry) Bredeman of Canton, Terry (Debra) Hess of Hanna City and Teresa (Richard) Kemp of Anderson, S.C.; grandchildren, Greg Fulton, Stacey (David) Appell, Angela Beyer, Andrew Hess and Carrissa (Joey) Johnson; step-grandson, Blake (Jena) Bredeman; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Isabel) Hess of St. Charles, Mo.; sister, Myrna Kay (Jim) Pfister of Summerville, S.C.; brother-in-law, Jack (Sidnee) McKinney of Roseville, Calif.; nieces and nephews, Janet (Julius) Fraley, Jeff Pfister, Donna Jean Hess, Stanley Hess and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Larry worked as a truck driver for Smith Transfer for 20 years, and after retiring from the Teamsters Local 627, he went to work for Stephens Auto Glass as a chip repair technician for 16 years.

In his free time, Larry enjoyed bowling. He also loved all that nature had to offer and spent lots of time fishing, camping, and driving his Cub Cadet around the yard.

A funeral service is 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, with visitation beginning one hour before. Pastor Craig Hislope will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Rides.

