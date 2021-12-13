A circuit judge on Thursday delayed by one week the sentencing of the former Texas County sheriff and his girlfriend.

Circuit Judge John Beger is now set to sentence James Sigman and Jennifer Tomaszewski on Dec. 22 rather than Dec. 15 at the Pulaski County Courthouse at Waynesville.

It is the third time it has been delayed.

In a court filing in October, Sigman’s attorney said the former sheriff was unable to complete his Sentencing Assessment Report due to his co-defendant Tomaszewski testing positive for COVID-19 on his appointment day with Probation and Parole. The Oct. 22 sentencing was moved until Dec. 15.

Tomaszewski’s earlier bout with COVID-19 and lingering effects were cited in September as a reason for a suggested delay in the trial. It was denied by John Beger.

Beger — during a bench trial in September — found Sigman guilty of one count of forgery and Tomaszewski on two counts of forgery.

The charges stem from a Texas County grand jury indictment in July 2018. Many other allegations were dismissed by the judge at trial.

Don Trotter, a Lawrence County prosecutor, is the special prosecutor. The defendants, who have been free on bond, are represented by Jason Coatney of Springfield.