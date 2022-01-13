Two area residents are among those graduating Wednesday, Jan. 12, from the Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy, a project of the Delta Regional Authority.

Darci Malam of Bucyrus, a project management specialist with the Delta Regional Authority, and Sally Burbridge, economic development director for the City of Salem, were among 24 who graduated from among the authority’s eight states.

Since 2005, the DLI Executive Academy has enhanced leadership skills, policy knowledge, and networks of community members in the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. The leadership development program empowers fellows with the tools, experiences and networks to address local and regional challenges, improve decision-making, understand policy development, and strengthen leadership capacity and mutual understanding of regional, state, and local cultures.

The graduates participated in six training sessions over the past year, learning best practices employed throughout the Delta region for economic and community development in order to catalyze innovative solutions implementable in their own community and region. DLI fellows learned from subject matter experts in infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce development, public health, and other fields necessary to facilitate economic growth.