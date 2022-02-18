FAITH FELLOWSHIP

Plan to be AMAZED at the Greatest Show in Daddy Daughter Date Night history. Delight in the magic of an old-time, vintage circus coming to Faith Fellowship. Dads and daughters are invited to enjoy a memorable evening together under the Big Top Saturday, March 12, inside the gymnasium on the church campus. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. for pictures and the event begins at 6:30 pm.

Entertainment for the evening features Mike Bliss, performing an award-winning Comedy, Magic and Juggling Show. He has traveled the world for over 30 years. He has performed at dozens of Air Force bases all across the U.S. for our troops and their families and was voted “Branson’s Specialty Act of the Year.” His TV credits include, American’s Got Talent, The Huckabee Show and The Game Show Network, just to name a few. It will be an evening full of fun, games and wonderful memories. There will be a professional photo booth and a photo station for candid shots and selfies. The evening will also include snacks and punch, fantastic door prizes and a special rose ceremony. Masks are not required, but are optional.

The event is for girls ages kindergarten through eighth grade. If a dad is not available to attend, another male family member, such as a grandfather, brother, uncle or male friend of the family may be an escort. There are several Daddy Daughter specials from local businesses to help make the evening a memorable one, such as meal discounts and flower specials. A complete list with in-depth information about the event can be found on facebook.com/faithsuperkids.

Tickets are $20 per household and will admit one dad and daughter(s). Tickets are now on sale and are available ONLINE ONLY through Eventbrite by going to facebook.com/faithsuperkids. Simply click on the event, find the ticket tab and purchase your ticket. Your physical ticket will be mailed to you after your purchase. If assistance is needed, you can contact the church office at 417-967-4680 during office hours. This event is limited to the first 100 tickets sold. Ticket sales end on Sunday, March 6, and there will be no tickets sold after that date.