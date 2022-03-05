A Bucyrus man is charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies received a report Thursday evening of an unregistered prior sex offender residing in the Bucyrus area. Deputies located Joseph D. Wilkinson, 44, working at a Houston business. He was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office. During an interview, Wilkinson admitted he was required to register in Colorado and had not done so since moving to Missouri in January, Lindsey said. A records check indicated Wilkinson had absconded from the Colorado sex offender registry, Lindsey said on Saturday.

Wilkinson’s bond was set at $750,000 after charges were filed by Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. The suspect remains in the county jail.