A Houston man faces charges by the state patrol following an accident investigation.

Quinton I. Hoover, 20, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident — property damage more than $1,000, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident and having no insurance.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

