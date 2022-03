A woman from the Bootheel faces three drug charges following her arrest Wednesday afternoon in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Ashley D. Talley, 35, of Kennett, is charged with felony possession of Oxycodone, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, as well exceeding posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour and wearing no seat belt.

She is held in the Texas County Jail.