U.S. 63 in Houston will be reduced this week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder repairs.

This section is from Highway F (Walnut Street) to Grand Avenue.

Weather permitting, work will occur 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, April 18 to Monday, April 25.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.