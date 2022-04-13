The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host the third annual Spring Smash Demolition Derby on Saturday, April 30, in the arena at the chamber fairgrounds (at 1585 N. U.S. 63).

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $10, or $5 for children ages 6 to 12 (kids 5-and-under get in free).

There will be competition in three categories. A Power Wheels Derby will take place at intermission for kids ages 3 to 9 (participants must supply their own car).

The driver entry fee is $50, and pit passes for spectators will be available for $25.

For more information, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220. For derby rules, call event organizer Rustin Miller at 417-217-2812.