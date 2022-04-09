Details about a dinner on the opening of first night of the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival were released this week.

Stasia Kelly

The daughter of the Emmett Kelly Sr., Stasia Kelly, and Chris Berry, a circus historian, are the speakers for the 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, event at the Houston Storm Shelter at First and Pine streets. The dinner is sponsored by Savor Grill in Houston, which will provide smoked turkey and pulled pork, with sides provided by U.S. Foods, Walmart Supercenter and Sugarfoot Bakery. Texas County Memorial Hospital will provide banana and strawberry crepes for dessert.

The speakers will show clips from Kelly’s TV appearances, commercials and arts. His daughter will highlight her father’s involvement in the Barnum and Bailey Circus. Berry will share information about the famous circus.

Chris Berry

On display will be drawings of Emmett Kelly that were created by the Houston High School Art Club. Entertainment also will be provided by the STARS Foundation.

Tickets are limited, and can be purchased at Houston City Hall.

The following night, the 1952 Oscar winner, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” that includes Kelly Sr., will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue. Its stars include Charlton Heston and Jimmy Stewart. It won two Oscars that year. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted. Seating is limited.