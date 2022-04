Dr. Ethan Williamson

Houston High School class of 2012 graduate Dr. Ethan Allen Williamson, graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine in December 2021.

Williamson has been accepted into the University of Missouri’s General Surgery residency program in Columbia, Mo., beginning in June with plans to specialize in trauma and acute care surgery.

He is the son of Edward and Beth Williamson and the grandson of Carmel and Arlene Williamson.