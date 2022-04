Highway F in Houston (Walnut Street) will be reduced next week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder repairs.

This section is from U.S. 63 to Grand Avenue.

Weather permitting, work will occur 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, April 18 to Monday, April 25, MoDOT said.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.