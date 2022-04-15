A joint investigation conducted by the Houston Police Department and the Texas County Sheriff’s Department led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Raymondville. Information developed by a Houston police officer led to the issuance of the warrant.

On Thursday, members of both agencies served a search warrant at a residence on Orchard Street in Raymondville. During the search, deputies discovered methamphetamine that was packaged in a manner consistent with distribution. Shawn Skouby was arrested at the residence.

Skouby, age 46, of Raymondville, was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens Jr. charged Skouby with delivery of a controlled substance. Skouby is held on $250,000 bond.