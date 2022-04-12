A parade will be held in conjunction with the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival later this month, organizers announced Monday.

The parade starts at noon Saturday, April 30. Prizes will be given to the best dressed clown. Costumes also will be available for check out at 10:30 a.m. at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

Participants should check-in at the City of Houston T-shirt table next to the grandstand at Grand Avenue and Pine Street by 11:30.

Parade participants in a past Kelly parade. HOUSTON HERALD ARCHIVES

For more information call Shannon Jordan at 417-967-3348.