A Success man was seriously injured early Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Raymondville on Highway 137.

Tpr. Jason Sentman said a northbound 2006 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Landon T. Holland, 21, traveled off the left side of the highway, went through a fence and overturned at about 2:25 a.m. Holland was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy in Springfield.

Sentman said Holland, who was cited with DWI and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a motor vehicle accident, was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled in the accident about three miles north of Raymondville.

A medical helicopter lands north of Raymondville following an accident early Thursday morning. One person was listed as serious, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Houston Rural Rescue Squad assisted in extrication.