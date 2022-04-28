A Success man was seriously injured early Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Raymondville on Highway 137.
Tpr. Jason Sentman said a northbound 2006 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Landon T. Holland, 21, traveled off the left side of the highway, went through a fence and overturned at about 2:25 a.m. Holland was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy in Springfield.
Sentman said Holland, who was cited with DWI and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a motor vehicle accident, was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled in the accident about three miles north of Raymondville.
The Houston Rural Rescue Squad assisted in extrication.