The Hickory Ridge Cemetery Association honored a Houston man Monday for putting flags on the graves of veterans for 50 years.

Delbert Campbell, president, made the presentation during the annual Memorial Day services at Upton.

Williamson, a 1953 graduate of Houston High School, served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and is a Vietnam veteran. He retired in 1974. For many years he was the scoutmaster for Houston Boy Scout Troop 62, served as a Texas County deputy sheriff and a Houston police officer.

He formerly placed American flags on the graves of veterans in the Dykes and Peace Chapel cemeteries and has done so at Hickory Ridge and Concord, as well for many years.

Wesley and Reese Williamson, his great-grandsons, helped him this year. In prior years, the project was aided by his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.