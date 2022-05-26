A Bucyrus man was involved in a three-vehicle crash in the St. Robert area Wednesday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

John P. Tipping, 39, was driving eastbound on I-44 when a 2006 Pontiac Torrent struck his 2017 Mercedes van in the rear causing a 2001 Freightliner to strike the rear of the Pontiac.

The driver of the Pontiac — a 54-year-old male from the Waynesville area — was transported by Pulaski County ambulance to the Phelps Health hospital in Rolla, Mo for minor injuries. Tipping was not injured. All three drivers were wearing seat belts.