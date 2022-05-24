A Springfield woman was seriously injured Monday evening in a crash on U.S. 60 four miles west of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Jason Sentman said an eastbound 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Sara K. Lancaster, 41, struck the rear of an eastbound 2019 Ford F-350 operated by James W. Hatfield, 73, of Eagle Nest, N.M., at about 6:55 p.m.

Lancaster, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown by medical chopper to Mercy in Springfield, Sentman said.

The van as totaled. The truck had minor damage.