The Cabool High School class of 2022 will receive their diplomas during commencement exercises on Sunday, May 22.

The event is 3 p.m. at the new gymnasium.

Here are those graduating:

Morganne Aaron, Kylie Bolerjack, James Brennan, Ethan Brown, Diego Candanoza, Ashley Cauldwell, Ryan Chick, Brayden Cornelius, Evelyn Czybrinski, Braxton Davis, Jakob Ellison, Kylei Fulkerson, Megan Gayer, Jesse Hale, Sydney Hale-Darter, Alexis Hunter, Conner Hurst, Brighton Hutson and Destiney Ivy.

Bradley Kidwell, Vanessa Metheney, Matthew Mohler, Brian Morgan, David Penn, Dominic Scilluffo, Samuel Senf, Hailey Shannon, Tyler Sheppard, Kyleigh Sigears, Maverick Smith, Nikalett Spillers, Kaden Swank, Alexander Swisloski, Edward Swisloski, Savage Wates, Tori Whittle, Farris Woodward, Alexander Yeadon and Andrew Yeadon.

The class is featured in this week’s newspaper.