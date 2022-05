A Cabool woman was injured Saturday night in a crash on Highway YY one mile west of Highway Z, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

An eastbound 2014 Ford Edge driven by Stephanie L. Hafner, 30, ran off the roadway and struck a fence and tree, said Tpr. Jason Sentman.

Hafner, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. The vehicle had extensive damage, the patrol said.