The Houston High School Jazz Band will perform tonight (Friday, May 20) at Big Rock Candy Mountain Resort at Jadwin.

Led by band director Sam Van Dielen, the group will be joined by a pair of accomplished musicians: Saxophonist Jacob Jamison (a friend of Van Dielen’s who offers clinics and lessons) and Devon Hughes (a keyboard player for multiple “funk” bands and a percussion instructor at Logan-Rogersville High School).

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Detailed information about Big Rock Candy Mountain can be found on Facebook.