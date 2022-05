A Houston woman was injured Friday morning in a crash on Highway N seven miles west of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Savannah S. Ryan, 19, was driving an eastbound 1995 Chevrolet 1500 that travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and fence at about 8:45 p.m., said Tpr. Zayne Tate. Ryan, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital.