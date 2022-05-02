The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched April 8 regarding a report of theft at a Highway 32 residence at Licking.
A man there told the officer he is a friend of the Texas woman who owns the property and that he periodically checks on it for her.
The man said shop building had been burglarized and John Deere zero-turn mower and a new-in-the-box Generac generator had been stolen.
There are no suspects.
•A deputy responded on April 11 to a report of a 17-year-old girl threatening her parents with a knife and then attempting to run away at a Hidden Valley Drive residence at Mountain Grove.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the girl and her parents. After investigation, the girl was sent to Texas County Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation.
•Roger G. Moran, 47, of 19956 Wildwood Drive at Raymondville, was arrested April 12 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of second-degree assault.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston and took Morgan to jail. His bond is set at $500,000.
•A deputy was dispatched on April 21 regarding a report of a suicidal 14-year-old boy at a U.S. 63 residence at Houston.
Upon arrival, the officer observed that a Houston Police Department officer was already there and had spoken with the boy, who had reportedly tried to hang himself with sweatshirts tied to the bed and around his neck. The deputy observed that the boy had bite marks on his left arm.
The boy was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital and a report was sent to the county juvenile office.
•On April 22, a deputy patrolling Pleasant Hill Road at Mountain Grove observed a vehicle that had gone off the roadway onto an embankment.
The vehicle at first appeared to be unoccupied, but a woman was found in the trunk. She was identified and had an active Benton County warrant for hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage.
Bailey D. Giamalva, 47, of 533 E. Clouse St. in Mountain Grove, was arrested and taken to jail.
•Chrystal L.L. Herbst, 32, of 298 5th Street at Summersville, was arrested April 24 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge.
A deputy made the arrest at Herbst’s residence and took her to jail. Her bond is set at $400,000.
BOX:
JAIL ADMISSIONS
View a list of Texas County Jail admissions online at www.houstonherald.com.
Texas County Jail admissions
April 25
Brett Lewis – burglary, stealing
Emily Perry – 10-day commitment
Jeffery Bauer – warrants
April 26
Merand Fix – DWI
Shayla Glascock – trafficking drugs
William Jackson – possession of controlled substance
April 27
Veronica D. Jones – stealing
Taylor Zehm – burglary, stealing
April 28
Drew C. Boyle – DWI, possession of controlled substance
Candace A. Lierry – failure to appear
Savahnah Ryan – stealing
Jessica Rader – possession of controlled substance
Wyatt Dieckard – possession of controlled substance
Jeffrey Slocu, – 72-hour commitment
Quinton Hoover – leaving scene of an accident
April 29
Janette James – 2-day commitment
Entimo Soto – 48-hour commitment
Angel Harris – stealing
April 30
David Seydlitz – DWI
Crystal Riley – Wright County warrants
May 1
Nathan Cooper – possession of controlled substance
Cody Laughlin – Ripley County warrant