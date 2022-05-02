The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched April 8 regarding a report of theft at a Highway 32 residence at Licking.

A man there told the officer he is a friend of the Texas woman who owns the property and that he periodically checks on it for her.

The man said shop building had been burglarized and John Deere zero-turn mower and a new-in-the-box Generac generator had been stolen.

There are no suspects.

•A deputy responded on April 11 to a report of a 17-year-old girl threatening her parents with a knife and then attempting to run away at a Hidden Valley Drive residence at Mountain Grove.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the girl and her parents. After investigation, the girl was sent to Texas County Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation.

•Roger G. Moran, 47, of 19956 Wildwood Drive at Raymondville, was arrested April 12 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of second-degree assault.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston and took Morgan to jail. His bond is set at $500,000.

•A deputy was dispatched on April 21 regarding a report of a suicidal 14-year-old boy at a U.S. 63 residence at Houston.

Upon arrival, the officer observed that a Houston Police Department officer was already there and had spoken with the boy, who had reportedly tried to hang himself with sweatshirts tied to the bed and around his neck. The deputy observed that the boy had bite marks on his left arm.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital and a report was sent to the county juvenile office.

•On April 22, a deputy patrolling Pleasant Hill Road at Mountain Grove observed a vehicle that had gone off the roadway onto an embankment.

The vehicle at first appeared to be unoccupied, but a woman was found in the trunk. She was identified and had an active Benton County warrant for hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage.

Bailey D. Giamalva, 47, of 533 E. Clouse St. in Mountain Grove, was arrested and taken to jail.

•Chrystal L.L. Herbst, 32, of 298 5th Street at Summersville, was arrested April 24 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge.

A deputy made the arrest at Herbst’s residence and took her to jail. Her bond is set at $400,000.

BOX:

JAIL ADMISSIONS

Texas County Jail admissions

April 25

Brett Lewis – burglary, stealing

Emily Perry – 10-day commitment

Jeffery Bauer – warrants

April 26

Merand Fix – DWI

Shayla Glascock – trafficking drugs

William Jackson – possession of controlled substance

April 27

Veronica D. Jones – stealing

Taylor Zehm – burglary, stealing

April 28

Drew C. Boyle – DWI, possession of controlled substance

Candace A. Lierry – failure to appear

Savahnah Ryan – stealing

Jessica Rader – possession of controlled substance

Wyatt Dieckard – possession of controlled substance

Jeffrey Slocu, – 72-hour commitment

Quinton Hoover – leaving scene of an accident

April 29

Janette James – 2-day commitment

Entimo Soto – 48-hour commitment

Angel Harris – stealing

April 30

David Seydlitz – DWI

Crystal Riley – Wright County warrants

May 1

Nathan Cooper – possession of controlled substance

Cody Laughlin – Ripley County warrant