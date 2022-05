A Texas County and Shannon County Lincoln Day was announced Monday.

A social hour begins at 5 p.m. and dinner and program at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The event is at the Faith Fellowship Multi-Purpose Room at 7804 Highway 17, west of Houston.

Tickets at the door are $25 per adult and $15 for youth.

To learn more, call 417-967-4699.