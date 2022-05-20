This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to update the signage and striping on U.S. 63 at First Street in Houston.

Currently, drivers are asked to “merge left” in this location, MoDOT said. The updated signage will indicate that drivers should “merge right.”

“This update should help provide more separation for school and downtown traffic versus through traffic,” said Senior Traffic Studies Specialist Michael Wake. “Currently, both merge into the left lane. Local traffic tends to slow down to turn onto a city street, while through traffic is attempting to speed up.”

Wake explained this change will keep local traffic in the left lane and will provide the right lane for through traffic that is traveling out of town.

“Overall, the goal is to minimize conflicts and improve traffic flow in this location,” he said.

To make this change, MoDOT crews will remove part of the current striping and change the signage to read “merge right.” The new sign will feature flags to help alert drivers to the change.

This update will be completed Monday, weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling in the area as work is underway.

For more information, please contact Wake at 417-469-6265, District Traffic Engineer Craig Compas at 573-472-5310 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636).