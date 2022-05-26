The Houston School District will host a send-off event today for the two athletes headed to this Saturday’s track and field state championships meet in Jefferson City.

Escorted by Houston Police Department and Fire Department vehicles, a vehicle carrying senior Nate Garnica and junior Makenzi Arthur will leave the high school gym parking lot at 4 p.m. and head to Grand Avenue before heading out of town.

Garnica will run in the Class 3 400-meter dash and Arthur will throw the javelin in Class 3 competition.

The public is encouraged to attend and cheer them on.