Three persons were injured Thursday morning — including a Cabool teen — in a single-vehicle accident north of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Makayla L. Rhodes, 19, of Mountain Grove, was driving a westbound 2007 Honda Civic on Highway N that ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.

She was to seek her own treatment. Two passengers were injured: Dominic Reid-McDaniels, 18, of Cabool, who was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston; and Haven Moore, 19, of Pocahontas, Ark., who was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

The vehicle was totaled. No one was wearing a seat belt the patrol said.